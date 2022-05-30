High gas prices don't stop Memorial Day travelers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Drivers took to the roads this Memorial Day weekend despite much higher gas prices than last year's holiday.

Renaldo Infante was driving home to South Florida from Orlando on Monday.

He stopped to fuel up at a rest stop on Florida's Turnpike for $4.67 a gallon.

"A little bit expensive," he said. "I have to do it."

Close to 35 million Americans felt that way, according to AAA, which predicted car travel to increase 4.6% this holiday.

This Memorial Day weekend, the average price of gas nationally was $4.60 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.

That price was way up from the $3.04 it was in 2021.

AAA reported the average price for gas in Florida was $4.57 a gallon — up from the $2.86 it was last Memorial Day.

Prices in Palm Beach County consistently run higher than the state, currently averaging at $4.71 a gallon.

The only drivers not paying attention to the gas prices were owners of electric cars, who drove right past the pumps.

"I've been laughing for the last six years," Rick Serano, an electric car driver, said while heading south on the Turnpike. "I drive by the gas stations."