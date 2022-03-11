High gas prices could impact summer travel plans

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The higher gas prices that everyone is experiencing could impact summer travel plans.

Whether you are driving or flying, finding relief from increased costs won't come easy.

Travel agent Laura Reece, owner of Reece Worldwide Travel, said airfares have been soaring since January. She said it's all tied to demand.

"I'm seeing $800 round trip tickets in economy from Philadelphia to Cancun direct, which a year ago they were $250," Reece said. "Airfare is really high."

If you are planning to travel this summer, she said now is the time to book your plans.

"I think you're going to be able to still get some really good value in booking a resort, especially in the Caribbean and Mexico, even in Europe, but you're going to pay a little more for airfare right now," Reece said.

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins agrees and said the rising cost of fuel could add to the price hikes.

"That raises the operational costs of air carriers. We haven't necessarily seen rising fuel costs impact airfares directly quite yet," Jenkins said. "But that can certainly happen here in the coming days or weeks."

He also recommends that you book with a travel adviser to score a competitive rate and pay those extra dollars for travel insurance.

"Travel insurance has different policies out there that will help you kind of recoup some of those non-refundable deposits they would otherwise lose if you do have to cancel your trip," Jenkins said.