Gas prices causing pain for mobile small business owners

PALM CITY, Fla. — The price of gas is causing pain at the pump for small business owners that provide mobile services.

Quiet Waters Pool Maintenance Inc. Owner Donnie Mahuron said he travels from Stuart to Vero Beach to service pools.

An average day consists of 100 miles of driving.

Mahuron said since the price of fuel has skyrocketed, he's been paying even closer attention to his service routes to negate the cost as much as possible.

Mahuron said on some days he can visit as many as twenty homes or up to 100 per week.

"I've never seen any kind of price increases like this," said Mahuron. "First, with COVID related, and now with the gas. It's just really putting a hurting on us and forcing us to go up again on customers after we just went up after we just went up not too long ago for COVID."

Many chemicals Mahuron uses are still on back order due to the pandemic.

He said he's still paying extra for things like chlorine.

"We are grossing more and netting less even with the price increases in a lot of cases because the costs have just gone up so much," said Mahuron.

Mahuron said he has had to raise prices to combat the cost of doing business.