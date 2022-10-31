Florida residents brace for end of gas tax holiday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Prices at the pump are set to go back up Tuesday as the month-long gas tax holiday comes to an end.

For the month of October, Florida's 25.3-cent gas tax was suspended.

Some drivers in Palm Beach County told WPTV the gas tax holiday has eased the pinch on their wallets, especially with inflation hitting nearly everything else in their lives.

"Right now, it's a little tough because I do a long distance from Port St. Lucie to Palm Beach," Alain Loreston said. "I have to get gas every day, so I do like it when it's low. So, whenever it gets higher it's always a killer on my budget."

But others feel the 25-cent change wasn't enough to begin with.

"I don't think the gas tax holiday makes that much of a difference. Gas prices are what they are and it's what we have to deal with," longtime West Palm Beach resident Jim Farell said. "But then you have the county tax. Palm Beach County, it's the highest local tax anywhere around and there's no tax holiday in Palm Beach County."

Florida's average price per gallon is now $3.29, according to AAA. Florida's average is lower than the national average, which comes in at $3.76 per gallon.