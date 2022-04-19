Florida drivers seeing some relief at gas pump

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Following record gas prices last month, drivers in Florida are starting to see a little bit of relief at the pump.

The average price of a regular gallon of gas in Florida was $4.07 on Tuesday, according to AAA. This is slightly below the national average of $4.10.

These figures are slightly cheaper than the $4.21 a gallon that Florida drivers were paying on March 9.

The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Palm Beach County is currently $4.26, but many drivers have recently been able to fill up their tank for less than $4 at stations near West Palm Beach.

Palm Beach County's gas prices are still the second-highest in the state with only Monroe County's average price of $4.33 the only county that is higher, AAA says.

However, this respite from the record gas prices in March is still relative considering Florida drivers were paying $2.82 at this time last year.

Gas prices have spiked across the country since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. and other countries have attempted to limit the Kremlin's export of oil and cripple Russia's economy through multiple sanctions, which has reduced the global supply of oil.

President Joe Biden announced March 31 that he ordered the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's strategic petroleum reserve in a bid to control energy prices.

Earlier this month, the president also waived an ethanol rule in a bid to lower U.S. gasoline prices.