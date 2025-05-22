Watch Now
TrafficGas Prices

Actions

Discount on gas up for grabs at Circle K on Thursday

The company is offering a 40-cent-per-gallon discount on fuel from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. as part of their 'Fuel Day' event
A good Samaritan found the wandering boy and took him to this Circle K gas station.
WPTV
A good Samaritan found the wandering boy and took him to this Circle K gas station.
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gas prices are already at their lowest level for Memorial Day weekend in several years, and now they’re set to drop even further for a limited time on Thursday at Circle K stations.

The company announced an exciting promotion through an online post, offering a 40-cent-per-gallon discount on fuel from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time on May 22 as part of their “Fuel Day” event.

Additionally, Circle K’s Inner Circle program members will have exclusive access to the discount from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time.

Circle K operates about 21 stations between Fort Pierce and Boca Raton. To find a location, click here.

Please note that it’s unclear if all stations will be participating in the 40-cent discount promotion.

Male,Hand,Close-up,Refueling,A,Black,Car.,Higher,Oil,Prices

Gas Prices

Memorial Day weekend gas prices expected to be among the lowest in decades

Justin Boggs

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Florida Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com