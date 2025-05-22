Discount on gas up for grabs at Circle K on Thursday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gas prices are already at their lowest level for Memorial Day weekend in several years, and now they’re set to drop even further for a limited time on Thursday at Circle K stations.

The company announced an exciting promotion through an online post, offering a 40-cent-per-gallon discount on fuel from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time on May 22 as part of their “Fuel Day” event.

Additionally, Circle K’s Inner Circle program members will have exclusive access to the discount from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time.

Circle K operates about 21 stations between Fort Pierce and Boca Raton. To find a location, click here.

Please note that it’s unclear if all stations will be participating in the 40-cent discount promotion.