FHP: Semi crash on I-95 northbound in Indian River County kills at least 1 person

One lane of traffic open at 5 p.m.
At least one person died Friday afternoon after a semi crashed on Interstate 95 in Indian River County.
Posted at 5:18 PM, Oct 15, 2021
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — At least one person died Friday afternoon after a semi crashed on Interstate 95 in Indian River County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the deadly crash occurred at about 4 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 just north of the 20th Street exit.

One lane was open to traffic at 5 p.m.

The cause of the wreck has not been released. It's unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Drivers should prepare for significant northbound traffic delays.

