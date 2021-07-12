Watch
Fatal crash closes I-95 southbound in Martin County

1 vehicle lands in pond
Fatal crash on I-95 in Martin County July 12, 2021
Posted at 7:36 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 07:47:51-04

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said one person was killed Monday morning after a crash involving two vehicles on Interstate 95 southbound in Martin County.

All southbound lanes blocked were blocked on I-95 at the 112 mile post, which is located just after the Becker Road exit.

FHP said the crash occurred near a weigh station and caused one of the vehicles to fall into a pond.

Drivers are urged to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

The cause of the wreck is unclear.

