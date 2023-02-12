Pedestrian dies in crash on I-95, closing all southbound lanes in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A man walking on Interstate 95 was struck and killed by two vehicles, forcing the closure of all southbound lanes for several hours in Boca Raton on Sunday morning.

The multi-vehicle crash was before Exit 15 (Glades Road) around 6:34 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. At 11:10 a.m., all lanes remained closed and traffic was diverted at the Yamato/Spanish River exit.

Northbound lanes were not affected.

A 2020 white Ford utility truck and 2015 gray Hyundai car were traveling southbound as the man was "standing/walking in the inside lane," according to FHP. The front of the truck struck the pedestrian, who came to final rest in the center lane. The front bumper of car collided with the pedestrian.

The truck came to a controlled stop on the left inside paved shoulder and the car ended up on the left inside paved shoulder.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at scene by Boca Raton Fire Rescue personnel.

The the driver of the truck, a 28-year-old man from Hialeah, or the car driver, a 36-year-old man from St. Lucie County were injured.

The crash site is near the new Diverging Diamond.

For latest conditions, go to fl511.com.

ZjQcmQRYFpfptBannerEnd

Case # FHP23ON0076243

Traffic Fatality 2/12/2023

Report Time 6:34 AM

Location: Southbound Interstate 95 north of Glades Road Exit 45

Vehicle 1 2020 White Ford Utility Truck

Vehicle 2 2015 Grey Hyundai Passenger Car