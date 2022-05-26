Watch
Traffic

Actions

Deadly crash snarls traffic on US 27 in Broward County

Motorists advised to use alternate route for West Palm Beach County
deadly-crash-generic
Copyright Associated Press
Associated Press
deadly-crash-generic
Posted at 4:57 PM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 16:58:46-04

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are dead and two others injured following a crash involving an 18-wheeler truck and a Toyota Corolla Thursday afternoon in Broward County.

The crash shut down all northbound lanes of US 27 at Mile Marker 35, just one mile north of I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said two passengers in the Toyota Corolla were confirmed dead at the scene and two others were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver in the truck was not injured in the crash, officials said.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes, such as Snake Road or State Road 80, for Western Palm Beach County.

Traffic Homicide Investigators are at the scene completing their duties.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News