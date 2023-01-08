Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

All lanes back open on Interstate 95 northbound in Lake Worth Beach after earlier wreck

A crash on northbound Interstate 95 caused heavy traffic delays on Jan. 8, 2022.
Florida Department of Transportation
A crash on northbound Interstate 95 caused heavy traffic delays on Jan. 8, 2022.
A crash on northbound Interstate 95 caused heavy traffic delays on Jan. 8, 2022.
Posted at 11:10 AM, Jan 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-08 11:50:11-05

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A crash on Interstate 95 northbound in central Palm Beach County was cleared after heavy delays Sunday morning.

The wreck was reported just after 10:30 a.m. near the Sixth Avenue South exit in Lake Worth Beach.

There were four right lanes blocked at 11 a.m., causing delays back to Lantana.

All lanes were back open just before 11 a.m., according to a tweet from the Florida Department of Transportation.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the wreck.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Komen More Than Pink Walk 2023 West Palm Beach

Raise money, celebrate survivors, honor lost loved ones