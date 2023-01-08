All lanes back open on Interstate 95 northbound in Lake Worth Beach after earlier wreck

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A crash on Interstate 95 northbound in central Palm Beach County was cleared after heavy delays Sunday morning.

The wreck was reported just after 10:30 a.m. near the Sixth Avenue South exit in Lake Worth Beach.

There were four right lanes blocked at 11 a.m., causing delays back to Lantana.

Cleared: Crash in Palm Beach County on I-95 North, at Exit 63: 6th Ave South. Off-ramp left lane blocked, 4 Right lanes blocked. Last updated at 10:56 AM. — FL511 Southeast (@fl511_southeast) January 8, 2023

All lanes were back open just before 11 a.m., according to a tweet from the Florida Department of Transportation.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the wreck.