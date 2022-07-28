Watch Now
All northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike closed in northern Palm Beach County

Heavy delays on Florida's Turnpike northbound in Palm Beach Gardens on July 28, 2022.
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jul 28, 2022
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Drivers are experiencing heavy delays Thursday morning on Florida's Turnpike northbound in northern Palm Beach County.

All northbound lanes of the Turnpike are blocked after a vehicle caught fire between the Northlake Boulevard and Beeline Highway exits.

Traffic was backed up before mile marker 105 into West Palm Beach at about 10:45 a.m.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

