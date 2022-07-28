PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Drivers are experiencing heavy delays Thursday morning on Florida's Turnpike northbound in northern Palm Beach County.
All northbound lanes of the Turnpike are blocked after a vehicle caught fire between the Northlake Boulevard and Beeline Highway exits.
RELATED: Latest traffic delays
Traffic was backed up before mile marker 105 into West Palm Beach at about 10:45 a.m.
It's unclear if anyone was injured.
Stay with WPTV.com for updates.
Updated: Vehicle on fire in Palm Beach County on Floridas Turnpike North, beyond Exit 107: SR-710/Bee Line Highway, and traffic backed up to before Mile Marker 105. All lanes blocked. Last updated at 10:43 AM. https://t.co/uG4AUO9qHK— FL511 Southeast (@fl511_southeast) July 28, 2022