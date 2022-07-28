PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Drivers are experiencing heavy delays Thursday morning on Florida's Turnpike northbound in northern Palm Beach County.

All northbound lanes of the Turnpike are blocked after a vehicle caught fire between the Northlake Boulevard and Beeline Highway exits.

RELATED: Latest traffic delays

Traffic was backed up before mile marker 105 into West Palm Beach at about 10:45 a.m.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

Stay with WPTV.com for updates.