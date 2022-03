BOCA RATON, Fla. — All northbound lanes and a left southbound lane of Florida's Turnpike are blocked at Glades Road in Boca Raton due to a vehicle fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the accident involves a tractor-trailer.

Vehicle fire on Florida's Turnpike

Traffic northbound is being diverted off the Sawgrass, and southbound traffic is moving slow.

No injuries have been reported.