All lanes shut down on I-95 in Broward County after fuel truck crash

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — All lanes of I-95 are shut down in both directions between Atlantic Boulevard and Sample Road.
Authorities say the shut down Monday morning is due to a crash involving a fuel truck.
Copans Road is also shut down underneath I-95.
According to authorities, a cleanup is underway, but could take some time.
— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 28, 2021