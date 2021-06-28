Watch
All lanes shut down on I-95 in Broward County after fuel truck crash

All lanes of I-95 are shut down in both directions between Atlantic Boulevard and Sample Road.
Posted at 5:16 AM, Jun 28, 2021
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — All lanes of I-95 are shut down in both directions between Atlantic Boulevard and Sample Road.

Authorities say the shut down Monday morning is due to a crash involving a fuel truck.

Copans Road is also shut down underneath I-95.

According to authorities, a cleanup is underway, but could take some time.

