All lanes of I-95 southbound closed in Boca Raton after crash

BOCA RATON, Fla. — All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Boca Raton were closed Friday afternoon after a crash involving injuries, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
The wreck was reported near the Palmetto Park Road exit just before 2:30 p.m.
Delays were occurring past the Yamato Road exit.
It's unclear how many people were injured.
