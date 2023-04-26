Watch Now
I-95 southbound back open in West Palm Beach after crash near Southern Boulevard exit

A crash on Interstate 95 closed all southbound lanes near the Southern Boulevard exit in West Palm Beach on Wednesday afternoon.
Posted at 5:52 PM, Apr 26, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Southern Boulevard exit in West Palm Beach have reopened following a crash Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck occurred just after 5 p.m., causing major delays back to 45th Street.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries.

All lanes reopened just before 6 p.m.

