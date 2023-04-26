I-95 southbound back open in West Palm Beach after crash near Southern Boulevard exit

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Southern Boulevard exit in West Palm Beach have reopened following a crash Wednesday afternoon.
The wreck occurred just after 5 p.m., causing major delays back to 45th Street.
It's unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries.
All lanes reopened just before 6 p.m.
Cleared: Multi-vehicle crash in Palm Beach County on I-95 South, at Exit 68: US-98/Southern Blvd. All lanes blocked. Last updated at 05:58 PM.— FL511 Southeast (@fl511_southeast) April 26, 2023