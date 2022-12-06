Watch Now
All I-95 southbound lanes closed in Indian River County after driver, 18, sustains life-threatening injuries

Vehicle traveling in northbound lanes rolls over, lands in southbound lanes
Crash on I-95 in Indian River County on Dec. 6, 2022
Posted at 1:23 PM, Dec 06, 2022
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — There are heavy traffic delays on Interstate 95 southbound in Indian River County after a Tuesday morning crash injured an 18-year-old driver.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck occurred just after 11:30 a.m. near mile marker 158.

Investigators said the man was driving a 2011 Toyota sedan northbound on I-95, lost control, entered the median and rolled over.

The vehicle came to a final rest on the southbound side of the interstate.

I-95 was shut down temporarily for a medical helicopter to land and transport the driver to a hospital.

The FHP said the driver sustained life-threatening injuries.

As of 1 p.m., all southbound lanes of I-95 from mile marker 158, just south of the C54 canal, were closed.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

