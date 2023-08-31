3-vehicle crash involving Florida Highway Patrol vehicle hampers I-95 southbound traffic in Palm Beach County

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A three-vehicle crash involving a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle caused heavy southbound delays on Interstate 95 Thursday afternoon in central Palm Beach County.

The wreck occurred just before 1:30 p.m. on I-95 southbound approaching Sixth Avenue in Lake Worth Beach.

FHP spokeswoman Indiana Miranda said a trooper was driving a FHP 2018 Dodge Charger with a second trooper as a right front passenger in the vehicle.

The troopers were responding to a separate crash and attempting to safely get over to the inside shoulder from the center lane.

The trooper came to a complete stop in the center lane of I-95, according to Miranda.

A second vehicle, a 2021 VW Passat, traveling behind the trooper swerved to the right attempting to avoid striking the trooper in the rear.

A third vehicle, a 2018 Toyota Tacoma, traveling behind the Passat was unable to stop in time and also swerved to the right.

Subsequently, the front of the Tacoma struck the rear of the Passat. This crash pushed the front of Passat into the right rear of the trooper's vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

All southbound lanes were initially blocked but were all back open by 3:15 p.m.