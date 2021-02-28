28-year-old man killed in crash on Florida's Turnpike

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed Sunday morning in a head-on collision on Florida's Turnpike.

At 5:44 a.m. a van and an SUV were traveling north on the Turnpike around mile marker 172 in St. Lucie County.

For unknown reasons the driver of the van lost control of his vehicle, swerved towards the left and struck the guardrail in the median.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, after impacting the guardrail, the van rotated counter-clockwise and came to final rest in the left lane of the northbound side, facing south.

As the SUV travelled northbound, the driver was unable to see the van blocking the left lane in time to avoid a head-on collision.

The force of the impact caused the 28-year-old driver of the van from Decatur, Georgia to be ejected. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. FHP says he was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the SUV, a 38-year-old man from Miami was seriously injured. His passenger, a 65-year-old woman from Deltona, Florida, suffered minor injuries.