WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One person was killed in a rollover crash on I-95 in West Palm Beach Monday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:16 p.m. at southbound I-95 near Forest Hill Boulevard.

Officials said the crash involves a tractor-trailer.

All I-95 southbound lanes are blocked at Southern Boulevard where traffic is being diverted off.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.