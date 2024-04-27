Teen accidentally shoots and kills 11-year-old brother in St. Petersburg home

ST PETERSBURG, Fla — St. Petersburg police said an 11-year-old child was accidentally shot and killed by his older brother in a home Friday afternoon.

According to St. Petersburg police, officers were called to a home at the 1400 block of 43rd Street South after a report of a boy with a gunshot wound.

St. Petersburg police said the child died at the scene.

Police said Amir Williams was home with his 14-year-old brother and 13-year-old sister. There was no school on Friday so the siblings were at home.

Detectives said the 14-year-old accidentally shot Amir.

"It wasn't an accidental self-inflicted, unfortunately, it goes back to the fact, a teenager should not have had a firearm. He was playing around with a firearm and it discharged," said Assistant Chief Michael Kovacsev with the St. Petersburg Police Department.

St. Petersburg police said the 14-year-old admitted he was playing with the gun and accidentally shot his brother.

"The 14-year-old did advise he found the gun recently and the family was unaware it was inside the residence. We'll continue to vet that story, look at the history of the firearm," said Assistant Chief Kovacsev.

According to police, the gun was reported as stolen on April 24th in St. Petersburg. Detectives are investigating how the 14-year-old got the gun.

Amir played football for the St. Pete Lil' Devils. The team shared photos of Amir with ABC Action News.

St. Pete Lil’ Devils

"Amir was a team player and they loved him on the team and I know the team really truly misses him. They’re going to miss him," said Darryl Walls, a relative.

Assistant Chief Kovacsev said at this point, the teen is not facing any charges, but the police department will work with the state attorney's office to determine if charges will be filed.