Hurricane Florence became a Category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon, the first major hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

Maximum sustained winds are estimated to be 125 mph.

The storm is currently headed northwest through Sunday, but there are still some big questions as to where Florence will go after that.

At this point, the two most reliable computer models show Florence moving into the east coast of the United States next week somewhere between the Carolinas and Maryland.

This is a storm that people along the U.S. should keep watching closely. At this point, it does not appear to be a threat to Florida.

Two other waves off the coast of Africa also have a chance for development.