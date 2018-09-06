Hurricane Florence should remain a powerful hurricane for several more days

Glenn Glazer
5:10 PM, Sep 5, 2018
11:40 PM, Sep 5, 2018

Hurricane Florence downgraded to a Category 3 hurricane Wednesday evening, the first major hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

Hurricane Florence became a Category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon, the first major hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

Maximum sustained winds are estimated to be 125 mph.

The storm is currently headed northwest through Sunday, but there are still some big questions as to where Florence will go after that.

At this point, the two most reliable computer models show Florence moving into the east coast of the United States next week somewhere between the Carolinas and Maryland.

This is a storm that people along the U.S. should keep watching closely. At this point, it does not appear to be a threat to Florida.

Two other waves off the coast of Africa also have a chance for development.

 

BULLETIN
Hurricane Florence Advisory Number  26
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL       AL062018
500 PM AST Wed Sep 05 2018

...FLORENCE STRENGTHENS INTO A CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE...


SUMMARY OF 500 PM AST...2100 UTC...INFORMATION
----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...22.7N 46.6W
ABOUT 1110 MI...1790 KM ENE OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS ABOUT 1295 MI...2080 KM ESE OF BERMUDA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...130 MPH...215 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...NW OR 305 DEGREES AT 13 MPH...20 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...953 MB...28.15 INCHES


WATCHES AND WARNINGS
--------------------
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.


DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK
----------------------
At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Florence was located near latitude 22.7 North, longitude 46.6 West. Florence is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through Thursday.  A turn toward the west-northwest with a decrease in forward speed is forecast to begin Thursday night, followed by a turn back toward the northwest early next week.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 130 mph (215 km/h) with higher gusts.  Florence is now a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.  Some weakening is forecast during the next couple of days, but Florence is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through early next week.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 953 mb (28.15 inches).


HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
----------------------
SURF:  Swells generated by Florence will begin to affect Bermuda on Friday.  These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.  Please consult products from your local weather office.

