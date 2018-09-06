BULLETIN
Hurricane Florence Advisory Number 26
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL062018
500 PM AST Wed Sep 05 2018
...FLORENCE STRENGTHENS INTO A CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE...
SUMMARY OF 500 PM AST...2100 UTC...INFORMATION
----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...22.7N 46.6W
ABOUT 1110 MI...1790 KM ENE OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS ABOUT 1295 MI...2080 KM ESE OF BERMUDA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...130 MPH...215 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...NW OR 305 DEGREES AT 13 MPH...20 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...953 MB...28.15 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
--------------------
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK
----------------------
At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Florence was located near latitude 22.7 North, longitude 46.6 West. Florence is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through Thursday. A turn toward the west-northwest with a decrease in forward speed is forecast to begin Thursday night, followed by a turn back toward the northwest early next week.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 130 mph (215 km/h) with higher gusts. Florence is now a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some weakening is forecast during the next couple of days, but Florence is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through early next week.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km).
The estimated minimum central pressure is 953 mb (28.15 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
----------------------
SURF: Swells generated by Florence will begin to affect Bermuda on Friday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.