Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Starlink to help with internet connectivity when Hurricane Idalia hits

The storm is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday morning.
Starlink to help with internet connectivity when Hurricane Idalia hits
John Raoux/AP
Starlink to help with internet connectivity when Hurricane Idalia hits
Posted at 2:12 PM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 14:22:19-04

Starlink will be providing internet connectivity to first responders in Florida after Hurricane Idalia crosses into the state.

The storm is expected the make landfall Wednesday morning. A hurricane warning is in effect for Florida's Gulf Coast from Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state has deployed nearly 250 Starlink units to the areas expected to be hardest hit. He added that another 529 units are staged across Central Florida.

"Those are ready to be deployed in impacted areas and to EMCs (emergency management centers) across the state as the need may arise," DeSantis said 

SEE MORE: Full moon could exacerbate Hurricane Idalia's storm surge

Instead of using cable or phone lines, Starlink will allow first responders to connect to the internet via satellites orbiting the Earth. 

Starlink has about 4,000 satellites hovering above the planet, many of which were launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida. 

Internet is not the only utility people are concerned about losing when Idalia hits the state. Power is also a major concern.

DeSantis said 25,000 linesmen are in place ahead of the storm, ready to respond. He added that up to 40,000 more linesmen are prepared to deploy to hard-hit areas. 

After Idalia makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday, it's expected to hit southern Georgia. The storm is forecast to weaken over land, but it could still bring heavy rain and wind to the Carolinas.

SEE MORE: Will Idalia join the long list of destructive "I" storms?

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2023
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Idalia and Franklin surf forecast

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019

WATCH 2023 WPTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER SPECIAL

2023 WPTV First Alert Weather Special

2023 STORM NAMES

Arlene

Bret

Cindy

Don

Emily

Franklin

Gert

Harold

Idalia

Jose

Katia

Lee

Margot

Nigel

Ophelia

Phillipe

Rina

Sean

Tammy

Vince

Whitney

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.