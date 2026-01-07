Wellington swimmer sets sights on 2028 Olympics after state championship

WELLINGTON, Fla. — In life, we all have to take a leap of faith, and Julian Granison did just that.

"I was physically thrown into the water, and since then it's called me, I guess," said Granison.

WATCH: Swimmer looking to compete on the world stage in 2028

Wellington swimmer eyes 2028 Olympics after state title win

Granison has traveled the world swimming against some of the most elite competitors. However, it wasn't until two years ago at Wellington High School that he realized he was among the best in the world.

"My first states, I would say. I dove in, I was like, dang, I'm pretty good, and I just kept pushing in practice," said Granison.

While he didn't place at the state tournament his first year, he practiced and practiced. Then, in his junior year, his work paid off.

"That was an amazing meet for me, that's where I got first place in freestyle, and I also got a personal best in everything. It was an amazing meet, and my boys won both relays, 400 and two free," said Granison.

Now with a state crown under his belt, this class of 2027 standout is looking to compete on the world stage in 2028.

"It's really exciting, I did go to the Olympic Trials in 2024, but I didn't get to go, so now I'm going to push for 2028," said Granison.

While it's a tall task to qualify for the Olympics, the fourth-ranked swimmer in the state of Florida believes he learned from previous mistakes and has what it takes to represent Team USA.

"There were a couple of meets where I was like, dang, I did mess up on that, like my start or maybe my underwaters, that is something I want to keep practicing on more.," said Granison.

