Village of Wellington unveils 6 new pickleball courts

WELLINGTON, Fla. — The Village of Wellington, best known known as an equestrian enclave, celebrated the opening of new pickleball courts on Thursday.

Six new pickleball courts are now open for play at Greenbriar Park.

Dozens of players came out for the grand opening to unveil a the new spot for local pickleball players.

Whether you're an advanced player or looking to learn the basics, you'll find players of all levels — and teachers from the USA Pickleball Association will be on hand to provide instruction.

Stephen Young is an avid player who enjoys helping players improve their skills.

“They can start nice and slow, take some lessons and learn what you need to do to move. Don’t worry about it because really you are going to enjoy it. Everyone who plays it loves this game. So I’d say get off the couch and come out in the sunshine and play," said Young.

The courts are open for public play on a first come, first served basis from sunrise to sunset.

