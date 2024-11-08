13 new pickleball courts open in downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There's a new spot to play pickleball in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach if you've been looking to try your hand at the fastest growing sport in America.

City Pickle will open 13 new courts starting Friday on the site of the former AMC movie theater.

Each court has its own cabana, which is perfect for taking a break from the strong Florida sun.

WPTV Mary Cannon, co-founder of City Pickle, says they already have courts in New York City and Philadelphia.



City Pickle tells WPTV the courts are a temporary set-up. It will keep the court open through early spring with hourly and daily rentals, clinics and private events.

"We started in New York City. We have a number of courts and venues in New York City. We're in Philadelphia. We're really excited because this is our first time in Florida," said Mary Cannon, co-founder of City Pickle.

The courts will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

City Pickle will offer cheaper rates Nov. 8-10 for its opening weekend. Players can rent a court for $5 per hour.