The Presidents' Day Challenge showcasing talent from top teams in US and Canada

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Presidents' Day Challenge tournament allows teams from around the United States and Canada to play high-level baseball games in the winter months.

It's a massive hit during Black History Month, but it also serves as the final tune-up for many teams ahead of baseball season.

WPTV reporter Kendall Hyde speaks with teams playing in Presidents' Day Challenge

Presidents' Day Challenge welcomes teams from US, Canada

If you name a state or city in Canada, they were probably represented at the 2025 Presidents' Day Challenge.

"There's some really great talent that we get to host here every year. I think that it's a popular tournament that's grown over the years since we started hosting it back in 2011," said Rachell Madrigal, VP of the Jackie Robinson Training Complex. "We get some really high-caliber baseball."

The tournament welcomes some of the top teams from around the country, ages nine to 18.

Including one of Pennsylvania’s top travel teams, the Westchester Dragons.

"It's nice weather. We're in a championship game right now and played some nice teams to get here," said Kyle Doherty, Westchester Dragons centerfielder. "Hard teams, nice pitching."

Also featured in the championship rounds is the West Boca Panthers. One of their stars said playing on this diamond is a dream come true.

"These facilities have been great. I love these fields. The turf fields were nice. The signs and the facilities and the 42 everywhere," said Luke Godin.

The Panthers squad started the tournament off a little distracted, and their coach sat them down to teach them the importance of this moment.

"I didn't have this as a kid. Your effort matters, your communication matters, you work hard at what you do and this is the time to showcase that work," said Coach Enrique "Flaco" Perez.

The speech worked. The Panthers 9U squad played in the championship, ultimately losing, but it's now a trip the boys will never forget.

"You just got to slow down the game and play your hardest," said Godin. "The games have been fun, playing against teams from different states we've never played before. Playing teams, we don't know."