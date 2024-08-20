Texas Paralympian Jordan White travels to Florida for life-changing procedure

At 15 years old, Jordan White is thriving at archery. In fact, he's a world-class athlete just weeks away from competing in the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

"I've put in a lot of work, I've done all my training and now it's time to have a little fun and see what happens," he said.

White's journey started back in 2009. A healthy and happy baby, except he was born with congenital femoral deficiency, or CFD. A disorder he's fought to overcome with the help of loved ones.



White and two other Paralympians, Arelle Middleton and Keegan Knott, rely on the Paley Institute at St. Mary's Medical Center for care.

Dr. Claire Shannon, with the Paley Institute, says in many cases like White's, families often face the decision of possible amputation.

WPTV

"They were born with a leg that was short and deformed. It primarily affects the femur or the thigh bone," she said.

Dr. Shannon says some children have varying degrees of the disorder with all requiring numerous care over a lifetime.

"To reconstruct the bone, to make a normal hip joint, then to lengthen the leg because the leg is so much shorter than the other one to try to get both feet even on the ground," she said.

Dr. Shannon says lengthening happens very gradually, so to gain five centimeters in the leg takes about three months.

Now 15-years-old, White has had multiple procedures. He's thankful each day to showcase his excellence in archery.