Team USA honors 54 Paralympian track and field athletes ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

MIRAMAR, Fla. — Only five days away from the 2024 Olympic Ceremony, Team USA's Paralympic Track and Field committee held a selection ceremony in honor of the Olympians heading to Paris.

Smiles and handshakes filled the Miramar Cultural Center as athletes grabbed their tickets showing that they’re officially 2024 Paralympians.

A two-time Paralympian Brittni Mason was filled with smiles after punching her ticket to the 2024 games.

Growing up in Clevland, Ohio, track and field was always Mason's passion.

"I've been running track since the age of 10,” said Mason.

She watched US Track stars as a kid and loved the uniforms, nails, and style.

Following in their footsteps, she dominated the high school level.

Winning the district, regional, and conference championships earning herself a scholarship to Eastern Michigan University.

"Ran track in college, and from that, I was able to go on and be professional,” said Mason.

Approaching graduation, she discussed her post-grad plans.

"I always played sports and always participated with able-bodied athletes and didn't find out I was eligible for the Paralympics until I was 21 years old," said Mason who was born with Erbs Palsy, a nerve condition that impacts her range of motion in her left arm and shoulder. "I knew that from birth; my parents put me in sports and physical therapy at a very young age. Just things to get the range of motion for my arm so I wouldn't be as mobile as I am today."

To put this in perspective, Mason only played sports to keep her muscle memory intact as a kid.

As an adult, she qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as a Paralympian in the 100m and 200m races.

"Your disability does not define you. You can accomplish whatever you put your mind to,” said Mason.

She earned one gold and two silver medals in her first Olympics.

Riding the high of previous Olympic success, she tore through the competition in the 2024 Olympic Trials.

Sunday, Mason was among 54 athletes selected for the 2024 Team USA Paralympian Track and Field team.

"The little me is screaming right now. For this to be my second game, to not even recognize that I could have even had this opportunity, or for this to be my career, it's amazing," said Mason.