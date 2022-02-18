Urban Meyer spends Super Bowl with former President Donald Trump in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Disgraced former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer spent Sunday like many others did, watching the Super Bowl on television. But he did so alongside former President Donald Trump, who hosted a Super Bowl party at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

Assuming Trump's club wasn't streaming the game on Peacock, that means the former president and NFL coach were watching Super Bowl LVI on WPTV.

A video posted on Twitter from the weekend shows Meyer sitting at a table with Trump during the game.

Also in attendance was six-time Super Bowl champion and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Adrian Kraus/AP New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is bundled up on the field during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The Twitter handle PatriotTakes posted several pictures from the party, which showed that the centerpiece of Trump's table was a New York Giants helmet with the No. 45 on one of two decorative flags sticking out of it.

Cookies with the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams logos on them were also served.

Meyer, who won two national championships at Florida and a third at Ohio State, has been out of coaching since December, following a series of headline-making incidents that led the Jaguars to fire him after just 13 games.

Meyer's team lost to both Super Bowl participants this past season.

Jae C. Hong/AP Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks off the field after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.

Trump, who was once owner of the USFL's New Jersey Generals, has been living at his nearby Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach since leaving the White House last year.

Although the Jaguars now have a new coach and the country has a new president, Meyer and Trump appear to be doing just fine.