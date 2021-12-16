Jaguars fire Urban Meyer after 13 games amid countless controversies

Urban Meyer's tumultuous NFL tenure ended after just 13 games — and two victories — when the Jacksonville Jaguars fired him early Thursday because of an accumulation of missteps.

Owner Shad Khan made the move hours after ex-Jaguars player Josh Lambo told a Florida newspaper Meyer kicked him during practice in August.

"After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban's tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone," Khan said in a statement.

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

It was the latest embarrassment for the three-time national championship-winning college coach who failed miserably to make the transition to the NFL.

Lambo told the Tampa Bay Times that Meyer called him a "dips---" and kicked him in the leg at practice during the week of the final preseason game.

"It certainly wasn't as hard as he could've done it, but it certainly wasn't a love tap," Lambo told the newspaper. "Truthfully, I'd register it as a five [out of 10]. Which in the workplace, I don't care if it's football or not, the boss can't strike an employee, and for a second, I couldn't believe it actually happened. Pardon my vulgarity, I said, 'Don't you ever f---ing kick me again!' And his response was, 'I'm the head ball coach. I'll kick you whenever the f--- I want.'"

The Jaguars eventually released Lambo after he missed three field goals to start the season.

In February, Meyer hired former Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle, who was accused of making racist remarks and belittling and bullying players while with the Hawkeyes. Doyle resigned a day later after the Jaguars were criticized for the hire.

The NFL Players Association said in August it would initiate an investigation after Meyer said he and general manager Trent Baalke considered a player's COVID-19 vaccination status for final roster cuts, because COVID-19 protocols imposed on unvaccinated players who test positive or are identified as a high-risk close contact are more stringent than the protocols for vaccinated players.

After the Jaguars lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on a Thursday night, Meyer didn't travel home with the team and instead went to Columbus, Ohio, to visit his grandchildren.

A video began circulating on social media the next day that showed a woman who was not Meyer's wife dancing close to his lap at his Columbus restaurant. Meyer apologized and Khan also issued a public rebuke.

"As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential," Khan said. "Regrettably, it did not happen."

Meyer joins former Atlanta Falcons coach Bobby Petrino as college coaches whose NFL careers flamed out in stunningly swift fashion.