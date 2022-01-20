Year after leaving office, former President Donald Trump still calls Palm Beach home

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's been exactly one year since former President Donald Trump officially took residence in Palm Beach.

Trump left the White House for the final time on Jan. 20, 2021, skipping the inauguration of President Joe Biden and instead returning to his new home, flanked by the Atlantic Ocean to the east and Intracoastal Waterway to the west.

Air Force One, which was a common sight at Palm Beach International Airport during Trump's many visits to the island during his four years in office, flew above the 45th U.S. president's Mar-a-Lago Club once more with Trump on board as it prepared to land.

Tory Dunnan/WPTV Air Force One flies over President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club as it prepares to land at Palm Beach International Airport, Jan. 20, 2021, in Palm Beach, Fla.

Trump, who changed his residency to Palm Beach in 2019, arrived in South Florida with about an hour left in his presidency. Accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, the outgoing president walked down the steps of Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport and got into a waiting Chevrolet Suburban.

He waved to the many supporters who lined Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach to greet him as the motorcade made its way across the Intracoastal.

Two days earlier, several JK Moving Services trucks were spotted at Mar-a-Lago, along with workers carting large moving boxes into the property. It put to bed any question as to whether Trump was legally allowed to live at Mar-a-Lago.

The town attorney eventually concluded that Trump was a "bona fide" employee of his Palm Beach resort and therefore entitled to live there.

Trump was seen golfing at his West Palm Beach golf club during his first weekend after leaving the White House, but he's kept mostly to himself — at least outside the walls of Mar-a-Lago — in the year since.

Stay tuned.