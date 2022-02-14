Former Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert hosts Super Bowl party at his Lake Worth Beach bar

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Super Bowl LVI took place Sunday night as the Cincinnati Bengals took on the Los Angeles Rams.

From the gridiron to the restaurant business, former Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert, a co-owner of the Irish Brigade in Lake Worth Beach, hosted a Super Bowl game-watching party.

"When I was playing, I obviously always wanted to be in the big game, but to now own a bar and be able to throw a party here and provide some entertainment and a good time for people, it's going to be a good day," Eifert said.

Eifert is new to town and, with his former team center stage, he welcomed other Bengals fans to celebrate, reciprocating the hospitality they've shown him.

"I know a lot of the guys that are still on the team and I know the coach and the physical therapist," Eifert said. "I'm just super excited for the Bengals and all my buddies there. I just hope they get it done. I'm a little bit nervous myself."

This is the first time Eifert has owned a bar, which he said is completely different than restaurant life, but he has a similar approach.

"The NFL is a little more physically demanding," Eifert said. "This, not so much, but it's always rolling with the punches and making the most of it. I'm always a guy that stays level-headed. If things are just going absolutely crazy in the bar and nothing is going right, it's OK. We're going to figure this out. Everything is going to be all right. Take a step forward and make it better."

The pub had food and drink specials and welcomed fans from either teams.

"I'm fired up, i'm ready to go. Everybody is going to have fun. I want to see a good game." said Eric Fetcher.

"We're both Jets fans, but today we're divided. I'll root for the Bengals," Charles Fetcher, who was at the Irish Brigade with his brother, Eric Fetcher, told WPTV.

But his brother bet on the Rams on Draft Kings, so he was rooting for a victory by the home team.

The brothers bought reservations to the pub's private Super Bowl party, which staff said was sold out.

In the end, at least one of the Fetchers left happy as the Rams rallied to beat the Bengals 23-20.