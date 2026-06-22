Tartan Army: Scottish soccer fans descend on South Florida ahead of match against Brazil in Miami

MIAMI — Scottish soccer fans have descended on South Florida as the World Cup heats up!

The famed group known as the Tartan Army is partying in Miami this week ahead of the team's big match on Wednesday against Brazil.

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On Monday, the group took over the Ball and Chain restaurant in the heart of Little Havana and reportedly bought about 8,000 tickets to the Marlins game against the Texas Rangers.

After enjoying the cooler New England weather for the team's first two matches, Scottish football fans are getting used to the sultry weather.

On Tuesday, the Tartan Army is scheduled to be on South Beach for a celebratory march at 2 p.m. They will assemble at 14 Street and Ocean Drive, and proceed south along the beachfront corridor to 5 Street.

"Miami Beach is thrilled to welcome the Tartan Army to our iconic Ocean Drive," Miami Beach Commissioner Monica Matteo Salinas said in a statement. "Their energy reflects exactly what makes our city such a vibrant destination — a place where cultures come together to celebrate, connect and create unforgettable moments against our legendary art deco backdrop."

Residents and visitors are encouraged to enjoy the spectacle and plan accordingly for increased pedestrian activity. City officials and public safety teams will be on site to support a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

Scotland takes on Brazil at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Miami Gardens. The team is currently in third place in Group C standings with three points, still vying to secure a spot in the round of 32.