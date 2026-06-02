England national football team holds fan training session in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — England's national football team is holding a community fan training session in Palm Beach Gardens on Tuesday.

The team's 26-man squad landed in Palm Beach County on Monday and is training in Palm Beach to get acclimated to the heat ahead of the World Cup.

To connect with traveling and local supporters, England is holding Tuesday's open session at Gardens District Park.

The park, the city's premier soccer facility, was selected as a base camp after years of building a reputation among elite soccer organizations. The city is also hosting Portugal's national team at the facility.

England has a friendly scheduled against New Zealand at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium on Saturday at 4 p.m. They will then take on Costa Rica at Orlando's Inter&Co Stadium on June 10.

The team's official tournament base camp will be in Kansas City.

England's first World Cup match is against Croatia on June 17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.