South Florida figure skater Andrew Torgashev scores personal best in Milan

MILAN — A South Florida figure skater is making his mark at the Winter Games, while Florida Panthers fans are exploring Milan ahead of their team's upcoming games.

WPTV's anchor Mike Trim and Meghan McRoberts are there for all the action!

WATCH BELOW: WPTV speaks with Andrew Torgashev's father in Milan

WPTV speaks with Andrew Torgashev's father in Milan

Andrew Torgashev of Coral Springs placed 8th out of 29 competitors in the men's singles short program during his Team USA debut Tuesday, scoring a personal best of 88.84 points. The figure skater will compete in the free skating portion of the competition on Friday.

Torgashev grew up skating at the same ice rink as the Florida Panthers, trained by his father, Artem, from an early age.

McRoberts spoke with Artem on Tuesday to get his thoughts on this massive moment.

"I was training him in South Florida since he was born," Artem Torgashev said. "I'm not just cheering him as a parent. I can see every single move, every single jump he's making. I know what's going to happen in the next couple of seconds, so that's a little tougher."

America's Ilia Malinin currently leads the men's singles competition.

Meanwhile, South Floridians and Panthers fans are already arriving in Milan to explore the city before hockey action begins. The beautiful Italian city offers numerous attractions, from the 15th-century Castello Sforzesco fortress to the expansive Parco Sempione park.

Visitors can enjoy panoramic city views from the Branca Tower, shop at boutique stores in Piazza Cordusio, and experience world-class shopping at the famous Duomo Plaza. The city also offers abundant Italian cuisine, including pizza, pasta, risotto and other local specialties.

Men's hockey begins Wednesday with Team USA taking the ice against Latvia at 3:10 p.m. Thursday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.