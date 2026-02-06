South Florida figure skater Andrew Torgashev achieves Olympic dream after years of setbacks

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — South Florida native Andrew Torgashev has secured his spot on the U.S. Olympic figure skating team after finishing second at the national championships, marking the culmination of a journey that began when he was just 4 years old.

The two-time U.S. Championship silver medalist recently competed at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in St. Louis, Missouri, where Olympic berths were on the line and emotions ran high.

"Finishing that routine, I just felt a great sense of accomplishment," Torgashev, a native of Coral Springs, said. "I just had one simple mantra in my head, 'Just do it.'"

After his performance, Torgashev was overwhelmed by the moment.

"I was just overcome by the moment...even had to get down to one knee in the middle of the ice," he said.

The official confirmation came the next morning.

"And then the next morning, officially being put on the team and that was an amazing sense of accomplishment," Torgashev said.

Raised by parents who were elite figure skaters themselves, Torgashev's journey began early. Coached by his skater parents, he started at age 4. By 16, he left Florida to train in Colorado Springs and later moved to California.

"Moving out to California was like a big unknown. It was the first time I was truly alone. I was like 18, 19, just figuring out who I am as an adult," Torgashev said.

The California years brought significant challenges, including injuries and limited sponsorship. However, 4 years ago, Torgashev focused on one clear goal: making the Olympic team.

Having his family at the championships proved crucial. His father, Artem Torgashev, described watching his son's performance as a watershed moment.

"So, I was waiting for each jump at the time, and then he started landing one and then the other one, then a third and then a fourth...and then I start getting up and then like another triple axle in the second half. I'm like this is almost done, and he didn't even make any mistakes," Artem said.

For the proud father, simply making the Olympic team is enough.

"I just want him feel comfortable and do whatever he's capable of doing. Even if he's in 20th place, but he does his best, that's all," Artem said.

Since making the team, Torgashev has experienced a whirlwind of media attention and excitement. He returned to training in California before departing for Italy on Jan. 29.

When asked what success at the Olympics means to him, Torgashev's perspective reflects his journey.

"I succeeded already in my head. I got everything that I ever wanted to work for. So, being able to compete in the Olympics and the World Championships after that...these are opportunities because of my work. So, this is the benefit, this is the reward," he said.

