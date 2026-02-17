Bill Zito balances dual roles: Panthers GM and Team USA assistant GM at Winter Games

MILAN — While in Milan, Italy, WPTV anchors Mike Trim and Meghan McRoberts caught up with Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito, who is also the assistant general manager for Team USA Hockey.

He shared what it's like as he balances these dual roles.

"This experience for us is such a blessing for our game, for the Panthers, for the NHL," Zito told Trim.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Panthers in Milan

Trim asked Zito to explain his role as assistant general manager in constructing the 25-player men's hockey roster.

"Evaluating, comparing and contrasting, debating, and then trying to build the best team possible to do as well as we can to pursue a gold medal," Zito told Trim.

We asked him how much he appreciates this moment.

"Sometimes in life, we have to work to appreciate and remind ourselves. In this case, there's no effort; it's full appreciation," Zito replied.

We asked him about Florida Panther Matthew Tkachuk representing Team USA as an alternate captain.

"Have you seen his leadership in a different prism?" Trim asked.

"Yeah, with Matthew, I think it's an effortless experience, it's just who he is," Zito replied.

He explained what it's like watching 15 total Panthers players, coaches and staff representing their countries in Milan.

"You see your guys, and they're part of your family, and you're competing against them, so that's a little bit, it's not even difficult, maybe a little awkward, but it's part and parcel to have scrimmage games with our own team, and they compete," Zito said.

After the break, 25 games remain in the Panthers' regular season.

Trim asked Zito about his expectations as the season heads in the final stretch.

"We need to stay afloat. We have to start winning, and we have to make our own breaks. No one's feeling sorry for us. I do think we're going to get some players back from injury," Zito said. "A couple of guys right away, I think, don't hold me to that, and then in short order, a few more. If we can stay afloat, I think we can be healthy, and we just have to see what happens."