Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk to make season debut Monday night

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers are getting back a key player for Monday's game against the San Jose Sharks.

After missing the first 47 games of the season, forward Matthew Tkachuk will finally take to the ice at Amerant Bank Arena.

"It's not like I can dip my toe … I told them, 'I'm coming back, throw me in the fire,'" Tkachuk said. "We need these points, that's why I was only coming back at 100%. Just really excited," Panthers' director of digital platforms Jameson Olive posted on X.

Tkachuk confirms he’s playing tonight.



No. 19 is back. — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) January 19, 2026

Tkachuk has yet to play in a game this season after offseason surgery to repair a sports hernia and torn abductor muscle.

Despite an injury-plagued start to the season, the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champions have remained in playoff contention with a 25-19-3 record.

The puck drops at 6 p.m. against the Sharks.

The matchup on Monday is the second time these teams have squared off this season. The Sharks won 3-1 in San Jose on Nov. 8.

