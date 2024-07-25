Visitors in Paris sound off on security, crowds as Summer Games begin

PARIS — The Olympics has taken Paris to a new level of frenzy.

"It's fabulous, I'm a big Olympic fan," LeeAnn from Australia told WPTV.

At the Arc de Triomphe, people were everywhere on Thursday. Tourists and fans were hitting up the Olympic stores for merchandise, posing for pictures and taking pictures.

WPTV Visitors from Australia speak with WPTV about their time in Paris a day before the opening ceremony.

"It's a good experience, there's a lot of people here to come to have a holiday with their family and everyone is trying to get the best shot," Oneka said.

Organizers said there will be millions of spectators on hand for the Games, 39 sports up for medals and more than a thousand athletes competing. Yet, there are some folks who feel Paris is so restricted it makes it difficult to get around and enjoy.

"We went to the rugby yesterday. That was good," Alicia Bysh said. "But, actually going and being part of the Olympics is good, but Paris and the Olympics coinciding is not so good."

WPTV Alicia Bysh discusses the difficulties of navigating Paris amid the crowds and security for the Games.

Greg Omary agreed with Bysh's sentiment.

"Everything is closed off," Omary said. "It's very difficult to get to scenic points."

Many people told me they're just trying to take the restrictions in stride. You have to remember it's the Olympics, the largest sporting event in the world.

"I think it's really exciting. I just love how Paris has really played into all of the beauty the area already has," Kriby Kastle of Australia said.

The only thing that drives me crazy is the incessant sirens I hear from law enforcement vehicles screaming through the streets of Paris.

