Montverde, Florida building an Olympic reputation by sending both athletes and coaches to Paris

MONTEVERDE, Fla. — Some of the world's best athletes who qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games have been training for years in Florida.

Montverde is home to some of the fastest Olympic athletes, including members of Star Athletics, an elite running club, and Montverde Academy.

Star Athletics trains on Montverde Academy’s track, placing student athletes among some of the most well-known names in the sport.

Sha'Carri Richardson, Twanisha "TT" Terry, and Kenny Bednarek are among the athletes training with Star Athletics heading to Paris.

Montverde Academy is sending seven athletes — one current student and six alumni — and four coaches to Paris. The athletes include:



Jose Tati, a senior swimming for Cabo Verde.

Emily Santos, representing Panama in swimming.

Adaejah Hodge, competing in the Women's Track & Field 200-meter dash for the British Virgin Islands.

Mohamed Cisset, playing for Mali in Men's Soccer.

Javonya Valcourt, participating in the Women's Track & Field 4 x 400 mixed relay for the Bahamas.

RJ Barrett, playing for Canada in Men's Basketball.

Andrew Nembhard, joining Barrett on the Canadian basketball team.

WPTV caught up with Adaejah Hodge hours before she boarded her flight to Paris.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” Hodge said with a laugh. “I'm on Duolingo right now, day 19.”

At just 18 years old, Hodge will be the youngest woman in her sport, after two years of training at Montverde Academy. She recently graduated from high school.

Gerald Phiri, Director of Track and Field and Cross Country at Montverde Academy, has coached Hodge throughout her journey.

An Olympian himself originally from Zambia, Phiri brings a perspective that Hodge says she’s thankful for.

"Knowing that he was already an Olympian, it’s like he knows the inside tricks and details that I don’t know being a first-time Olympian,” Hodge said.

“It’s been quite a journey,” Phiri said of watching Hodge grow as an athlete.

He was drawn to coach at Montverde because of the talent the school attracts.

“It’s hard to slack here,” Phiri said. “It’s very rare, especially at a high school, to have a depth of talent like we have here. Most schools might have one or two kids.”

This depth of talent contributes to the coaches' success in achieving Olympic goals. Phiri will also travel to Paris to coach Hodge for the British Virgin Islands.

“My first Olympian, at 35 years old. It’s pretty exciting... Honestly, it’s a little more exciting than going for myself as an athlete,” Phiri said.

Montverde Assistant Track and Field Coach Jean Arroyo will also coach an athlete for the BVI.

WPTV asked Phiri about how the school sets itself apart and stands out.

“Just the quality of the athletes who want to be here. I think athletes want to be surrounded by like-minded people,” Phiri explained. “Great people in the right place with the right resources make special things happen.”