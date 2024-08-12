14-year-old Boca Raton swimmer got the chance of a lifetime at the Olympics

If I told you a 14-year-old competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics, you probably wouldn't have believed me.

Well, a teen from Boca Raton got the chance of a lifetime to compete on the world stage.

Four months ago, Mayah Chouloute graduated from middle school and, months later, hopped on a plane to go to the Paris Olympics.

"Honestly, I did not think I would be an Olympian at 14," she said.

With more than 10,000 athletes participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics, people from all across the country got to share their unique journeys.

Like 14-year-old Chouloute, a first-generation Haitian American with an unorthodox journey to the Olympics.

WPTV and the Associated Press have reported on unrest in Haiti that started after the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, which led to heavily armed gangs trying to seize control of Haiti.

The Haitian Olympic Committee had to get creative and rely on Haitian athletes from other countries, like Chouloute.

"It's just such a big deal to me. Being able to swim one of my favorite races at the highest level, it was just really exciting," said Chouloute.

A big deal that she did not take for granted.

"Usually during that race I'm like really nervous. I was more excited to race at Paris and at the Olympics," said Chouloute.

Representing Haiti in the Women's 50m Freestyle, Chouloute didn't win a medal. Instead, she says she won valuable lessons.

"My goal going into it was to win my heat. I got a really close second, so I'm still proud of that. I knew myself what I did wrong, so I'm going to work on fixing that at the next few practices," said Chouloute.

At just 14, she competed on the world stage and had one of the most adorable experiences.

"I did get to see Simone Biles. I actually walked past her in the dining hall. I was going to say hi, but she was with her group, and I didn't want to, I don't know, I was just too scared," said Chouloute.

WPTV's Kendall Hyde asked: One thing you don't have in common with your Olympic peers is that you start high school on Tuesday. What will that be like on Tuesday, coming in as an Olympian?

"A lot of people already know that I went to the Olympics because of several posts on social media. I've been getting text messages saying, 'Oh my god, you're going to the Olympics, and good luck. I can't wait to meet you at school,'" said Chouloute.

The Boca native says that with all of her knowledge, she looks forward to representing Haiti in the 2028 Olympics.