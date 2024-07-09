14-year-old swimmer 'never imagined' representing Haiti in Olympics

BOCA RATON, Fla. — At just 14 years old, swimmer Mayah Chouloute's dream is coming true.
“Being 14 and being selected for the Olympics is crazy,” said Saint Andrews Aquatics coach Quinn Cassidy.
From a coach's standpoint, it’s a talent that was recognized almost immediately.
“The entire aspect of it is wild. Because she’s a girl who’s been working so hard every single day because she loves the sport," Cassidy said. "Now she’s done a couple international meets representing Haiti, and she’s been doing so well in them that she’s ended up being the No. 1 female athlete for the Olympic games.”
Reaching the Olympics was always a goal for Chouloute. But doing it at 14 puts her way above schedule.
“I feel on top of the world. Going to the Olympics was a really big goal of mine. Being able to accomplish it at 14 is really mind blowing,” she said.
Her mom was born and raised in Haiti — and is proud to see a part of her family’s history on the world's stage.
“When I see that flag on her chest, actually when I see it on her cap, that’s when I just can’t stop smiling," said Marjorie Chouloute.
Only time will tell us how things will work out. But being a part of history will stay with her forever.
“I’ve never imagined representing Haiti at such a high level of competition. So it’s really exciting," she said.