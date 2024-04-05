Miracle League of Martin County has 'incredible' night on baseball diamond

STUART, Fla. — The Miracle League of Martin County held its first official night at Sailfish Ball Park, and it was all smiles.

The Miracle League is an organization that is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of people with disabilities through baseball.

The Miracle League of Martin County had an amazing turnout for Thursday night's first game.

"I mean this is incredible," Trevor Sherrard, the co-founder and president of Miracle League of Martin County, said. "Our community of Martin County is incredible. I never imagined it would be this big on our first opening night. I couldn't ask for anything more right now."

WPTV Trevor Sherrard, the co-founder and president of the Miracle League of Martin County, discusses the excitement of playing their first game on April 4, 2024.

The community was out to show love and support for the sport of baseball and the athletes.

"We're able to get the community who ... really don't have that opportunity to be around special needs children and the special needs community," Sherrard said. "We're giving them that opportunity with the Miracle League of Martin County."

More than 100 people were in attendance for Thursday night's game.

WPTV Volunteer Alex Rice shares what it means to have a great turnout from the community for Thursday night's game.

That includes volunteers who were proud to be a part of the event.

"It's just a great overall community," volunteer Alex Rice said. "They're very supportive and it's just great to have this type of environment available for all these kids to come out and participate and be a part of a team."

For these parents, this is a moment, they'll never forget.

"Not every time a sports team is a good fit for them, and this is," mother Collette Trudeau said. "It's amazing to have it brought up here because I know it was in other counties, so it's great to have it at home."