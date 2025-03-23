MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Cheers filling Hard Rock Stadium during this week's Miami Open is a testament to the growth of sports throughout South Florida. The ATP Masters 1000 tournament is bringing fans from across the country to Miami Gardens for two weeks.

Tyson Rupa is a long-time tennis fan, and this is his first visit to the Miami Open. He was impressed by the atmosphere and the players participating.

"It's classy, and everyone is having a good time," Rupa said. "Djokovic is in town. I don't know how much longer he'll be playing. This might be one of his last years."

Miami Open draws tennis fans from across the country to watch top players

The tournament is also attracting those who are newer to the game.

"A few months ago, a friend invited me out to play tennis for the first time," Danielle Gordon said. "I was like, maybe I shouldn't. It doesn't seem that interesting, and I actually had the best time."

First-time Miami Open attendee Sebastain Perdomo excells on the volleyball court and is watching tennis for the first time.

"I get the whole concept, and it's very similar to volleyball," Perdomo said. "It was very interesting. You have to be silent, and the serving is nice, and that's why we're interested in it."