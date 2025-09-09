Palm Beach Royals join Major League Pickleball team becoming Palm Beach's first major pro sports team

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach will make history in 2026 as the Palm Beach Royals become the city's first major professional sports franchise, joining Major League Pickleball as its 23rd team.

Hyperspace Ventures, a group of UNC-Chapel Hill alumni and tech entrepreneurs, acquired the team for a record $16 million. The ownership group includes former Tar Heel tennis players Zach Hunter, Taylor Meyer and Alex Rafiee, alongside fellow alumnus Peter Fox.

The star-studded ownership roster also features Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov, US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, former UNC basketball stars Tyler Hansbrough and Marvin Williams, Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowler Kenny Moore II, and successful founders Mitch Heath of Teamworks, Jeff Keswin of Lyrical Partners, Lance Pillersdorf of Advertising Week and Scott Scherr of Ultimate Software.

The Royals join Major League Pickleball following a 2025 season that saw record growth in attendance, broadcast reach and sponsorships.

"Palm Beach is ready for its first major pro team," Hunter said.

"We're building the Royals to compete at the highest level and to become a team that defines the next era of Major League Pickleball. Just like Palm Beach itself, the Royals will embody prestige, energy, and a world-class brand that makes this community special," Hunter said.

Hyperspace Ventures brings expertise in both competitive sports and technology. The company has been an active investor in pickleball, including a $5.3 million investment in Pickleball Inc. To date, Hyperspace has invested over $21 million into the sport.

The Royals plan to host matches, youth clinics and community pickleball festivals across Palm Beach County, along with local business partnerships to make pickleball a permanent part of the region's athletic culture.

"We're honored to bring a professional pickleball team to this storied community, and proud to help usher in a new era of championship sport in Palm Beach," Meyer said.

"We want every Palm Beach area resident to feel like they're part of the Royals family, whether they're cheering courtside or picking up a paddle for the first time," Meyer said.

For more information, visit palmbeachroyals.com.

