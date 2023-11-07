Travis Moore out as Glades Central Community High School head football coach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Glades Central Community High School is searching for a new football coach.

The School District of Palm Beach County announced Monday that head coach Travis Moore won't return for the Raiders next season.

"We would like to wish Mr. Moore all the best in whatever opportunities are next for him and say thank you for his efforts in leading our student-athletes," Principal Melanie Bolden-Morris said in a statement. "Glades Central High School remains committed to athletic and academic excellence and will continue working to elevate its football program and players on and off the field."

Moore was 4-15 in two seasons at Glades Central.

High School Glades Central lineman loves football, but his focus is academics Todd Wilson

The Raiders went 2-8 last season and finished 2-7 to cap the 2023 season, including blowout losses in the "Muck Bowl" – their annual rivalry game against Pahokee Middle High School. The Blue Devils routed Glades Central 46-14 in 2022 and 55-22 last Friday night.

Glades Central will conduct a nationwide search for its next coach.

Whoever succeeds Moore will become the seventh new coach at the school since 2008.