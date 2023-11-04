Week 11 recap: Pahokee downs Glades Central in 'Muck Bowl;' top teams await playoff pairings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The regular season for South Florida and Treasure Coast high school football teams wrapped up with another exciting week of action.

Bragging rights were on the line Friday night in Pahokee, where the Blue Devils hosted the Raiders from Glades Central in one the nation's best high school football rivalries.

Glades Central was able to keep the 2023 edition close for a half. The Raiders got on the scoreboard first with a rushing touchdown. This game was a 7-point margin at halftime.

In the end, Pahokee's offense excelled. Wide receiver Hardley Gilmore helped propel the Blue Devils offense as Pahokee won 55-22.

WPTV Pahokee Blue Devils wide receiver Hardley Gilmore celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Glades Central Raiders in the "Muck Bowl" rivalry game, Nov. 3, 2023, in Pahokee, Fla.

Two all-time "Muck Bowl" legends were honored at halftime. Former NFL stars Rickey Jackson and Anquan Boldin, both Pahokee graduates, had their respective jerseys retired.

After his high school playing days, Jackson went on to star at the University of Pittsburgh. Boldin went on to be a standout receiver for the Florida State Seminoles.

Two teams with postseason plans faced off Friday at the Benjamin School. The Buccaneers played host to the King's Academy.

King's had a hard time keeping up on senior night. Benjamin got the job done in the air and on the ground, topping Benjamin 48-14.

Both teams will be headed to the postseason. Playoff pairings will be announced on Sunday.

-------------------------WEEK 11 SCOREBOARD------------------

Glades Central 22, Pahokee 55

King's Academy 14, Benjamin 48

Palm Beach Gardens 31, Park Vista 13

Boca Raton 7, Fort Pierce Westwood 26

Seminole Ridge 35, Wellington 0

Santaluces 21, Atlantic 44

Jensen Beach 14, Martin County 7

Forest Hill 14, Somerset Canyons 29

Olympic Heights 0, West Boca 40

South Fork 24, Jupiter 34

Boynton Beach 0, Lake Worth 5

Palm Beach Lakes 24, Dwyer 32

John I Leonard 22, Royal Palm Beach 35

Cardinal Newman 28, Palm Beach Central 7

Suncoast 12, Spanish River 51

Columbia 10, Vero Beach 31

St Andrew's 35, Pine Crest 0

