Week 11 recap: Pahokee downs Glades Central in 'Muck Bowl;' top teams await playoff pairings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The regular season for South Florida and Treasure Coast high school football teams wrapped up with another exciting week of action.
Bragging rights were on the line Friday night in Pahokee, where the Blue Devils hosted the Raiders from Glades Central in one the nation's best high school football rivalries.
Glades Central was able to keep the 2023 edition close for a half. The Raiders got on the scoreboard first with a rushing touchdown. This game was a 7-point margin at halftime.
In the end, Pahokee's offense excelled. Wide receiver Hardley Gilmore helped propel the Blue Devils offense as Pahokee won 55-22.
Two all-time "Muck Bowl" legends were honored at halftime. Former NFL stars Rickey Jackson and Anquan Boldin, both Pahokee graduates, had their respective jerseys retired.
After his high school playing days, Jackson went on to star at the University of Pittsburgh. Boldin went on to be a standout receiver for the Florida State Seminoles.
Two teams with postseason plans faced off Friday at the Benjamin School. The Buccaneers played host to the King's Academy.
King's had a hard time keeping up on senior night. Benjamin got the job done in the air and on the ground, topping Benjamin 48-14.
Both teams will be headed to the postseason. Playoff pairings will be announced on Sunday.
-------------------------WEEK 11 SCOREBOARD------------------
Glades Central 22, Pahokee 55
King's Academy 14, Benjamin 48
Palm Beach Gardens 31, Park Vista 13
Boca Raton 7, Fort Pierce Westwood 26
Seminole Ridge 35, Wellington 0
Santaluces 21, Atlantic 44
Jensen Beach 14, Martin County 7
Forest Hill 14, Somerset Canyons 29
Olympic Heights 0, West Boca 40
South Fork 24, Jupiter 34
Boynton Beach 0, Lake Worth 5
Palm Beach Lakes 24, Dwyer 32
John I Leonard 22, Royal Palm Beach 35
Cardinal Newman 28, Palm Beach Central 7
Suncoast 12, Spanish River 51
Columbia 10, Vero Beach 31
St Andrew's 35, Pine Crest 0