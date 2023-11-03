Watch Now
SportsLocal SportsHigh School

Actions

Glades Central lineman Santonio Minus loves football, but his focus is academics

2-way player for Raiders hopes to play in NFL, but he's prepared if it doesn't work out that way
Glades Central lineman Santonio Minus hopes to continue playing the game that he loves, but if he doesn't, he's always got his education.
Posted at 1:35 PM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 13:35:24-04

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — When the Pahokee Blue Devils host the Glades Central Raiders for the annual rivalry football game, commonly known as the "Muck Bowl," two-way player Santonio Minus will more than likely play the entire time.

Minus plays on both the offensive and defensive lines for the Raiders.

"O-line, you gotta be real particular in what you do," he said. "If you give up your left side, the guy could shoot past if you give up your right side. D-line, you just go. You just, you know, make a move, get your man."

It's been a frustrating season for the Raiders, who are 2-6 with lots of talented but young players.

Assistant coach Kendrick Roberts said Minus provides veteran leadership that the team needs.

"He shows a lot of grit on the field," Roberts said.

Roberts said Minus is also a leader in the classroom.

Glades Central Raiders lineman Santonio Minus in classroom
Glades Central Raiders lineman Santonio Minus has a 3.9 GPA and is an honor student.

"He's not like a regular kid," Roberts said. "Santonio is different."

Minus has a 3.9 GPA and has made the honor roll. He credits his mother and the School District of Palm Beach County's Advancement Via Individual Determination program.

"My mom just always told me to be prepared for anything, so, you know, stay organized, be prepared, and I really think it's nothing I can't handle if I'm well-prepared," Minus said.

Glades Central Raiders lineman Santonio Minus talks about love for football and academics
Glades Central Raiders lineman Santonio Minus demonstrates his love for football on Friday nights and demonstrates his academic achievements in the classroom.

Minus knows making it all the way to the NFL isn't a sure thing, so he stays focused on his education.

"I love the game of football but, you know, I'm one of those people that if it don't work out, then I got my academics to fall back on," he said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV Talk to an Anchor One on One

LET'S HEAR IT!