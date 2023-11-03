Glades Central lineman Santonio Minus loves football, but his focus is academics

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — When the Pahokee Blue Devils host the Glades Central Raiders for the annual rivalry football game, commonly known as the "Muck Bowl," two-way player Santonio Minus will more than likely play the entire time.

Minus plays on both the offensive and defensive lines for the Raiders.

"O-line, you gotta be real particular in what you do," he said. "If you give up your left side, the guy could shoot past if you give up your right side. D-line, you just go. You just, you know, make a move, get your man."

It's been a frustrating season for the Raiders, who are 2-6 with lots of talented but young players.

Assistant coach Kendrick Roberts said Minus provides veteran leadership that the team needs.

"He shows a lot of grit on the field," Roberts said.

Roberts said Minus is also a leader in the classroom.

"He's not like a regular kid," Roberts said. "Santonio is different."

Minus has a 3.9 GPA and has made the honor roll. He credits his mother and the School District of Palm Beach County's Advancement Via Individual Determination program.

"My mom just always told me to be prepared for anything, so, you know, stay organized, be prepared, and I really think it's nothing I can't handle if I'm well-prepared," Minus said.

Minus knows making it all the way to the NFL isn't a sure thing, so he stays focused on his education.

"I love the game of football but, you know, I'm one of those people that if it don't work out, then I got my academics to fall back on," he said.