South Florida, Treasure Coast stars find new homes during early signing period

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A pair of teammates from Glades Central Community High School will be staying together for college.

Offensive linemen Keon Kindred and Ja'Kavion Nonar signed national letters of intent to play at Maryland on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday.

They are two of several notable South Florida prospects to sign with Power 5 schools.

Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory star Kenyatta Jackson Jr. signed with Ohio State. The defensive end was recently recognized by Gatorade as the Florida high school player of the year.

Jackson's 71 tackles and 16 sacks helped lead the Lions to a state championship this year.

Another player with Treasure Coast ties and a familiar last name was part of a movement of highly recruited athletes to sign with a historically black college or university.

Another player with Treasure Coast ties and a familiar last name was part of a movement of highly recruited athletes to sign with a historically black college or university.

Treasure Coast High School running back Eden James, the son of former Miami Hurricanes and NFL star Edgerrin James, signed with Howard, picking the Bison over offers from Miami, Indiana and Wake Forest, among others. He becomes the highest-rated player to ever sign with Howard.

That move was overshadowed, however, when hours later, the nation's No. 1 overall recruit, Travis Hunter, opted to sign with Jackson State instead of Florida State, spurning the Seminoles and head coach Mike Norvell in favor of an HBCU led by former FSU star Deion Sanders.

The nation's top-ranked safety prospect, Kamari Wilson, was another recruit with Treasure Coast ties. Wilson, who played at Florida's IMG Academy, chose Florida late in the day over offers from Florida State, Georgia, Texas A&M and LSU.

Last but not least, three-star Vero Beach High School cornerback James Monds III signed with Indiana.